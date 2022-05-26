Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone aces floral look [Photos]

Deepika sported a light green colour frock with pink roses all over the dress and green coloured leaves.

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 26th May 2022 10:27 am IST
Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Cannes: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has currently grabbed the limelight with her looks at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Deepika shared her gorgeous look on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, we can see the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor flaunts her back in her dress.

She matched her boots with her dress and tied her hair in a bun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film ‘Pathaan’. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’, which will be released in September of next year.

