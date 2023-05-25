Cannes: Aditi Rao Hydari exudes princess vibes in blue gown, Siddharth reacts

Cannes: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari stole everyone’s hearts with her appearance at the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Aditi, on Wednesday, stepped out in the French Riviera, looking like an absolute dream in a sky blue Oscar de la Renta outfit.

She took to Instagram and posted several images of herself in the gown. Undoubtedly, Aditi exuded princess vibes in this ensemble.

Aditi, who is representing the brand L’Oreal Paris at the Cannes Film Festival, simply captioned the post, “Nice to meet you again Cannes #walkyourworth, #cannes2023.”

Her look received a big thumbs up from the audience.

“Adorable,” a social media user commented.

“Beauty,” Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented.

Aditi’s rumoured boyfriend and actor Siddharth also reacted to the pictures.

“Oh my (heart eye emoji and fire emoji),” he wrote.

Aditi made her Cannes debut in 2022 in a Sabyasachi saree.

Take a look

Meanwhile, on the film front, Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production ‘Lioness’.

‘Lioness’, the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced on at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ in her kitty.