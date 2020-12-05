Can’t make law we can’t apply: Taufel on switch-hit ban

Sydney, Dec 5 : The switch-hit, once banned, would be “impossible” to officiate for umpires, says former Australian umpire Simon Taufel.

Taufel, 49, said that there are too many factors for umpires to determine what constitutes a switch hit and what doesn’t.

“The umpire has an enormous number of decisions — front foot, back foot, protected area, seeing where a ball is hit — it’s impossible to have an official then watch for the changing of the grip or stance. It’s an impossible ask for a standing umpire to make that determination,” Taufel was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

The shot, which involves a batsman effective changing his stance (right-hander to left-hander or vice-versa) just before the ball is delivered by a bowler. The shot has been in focus due to Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell’s usage of it during the first T20I against India.

“We can’t make a law that we can’t apply,” said Taufel, who was part of the ICC Elite Panel umpire before retiring in 2012.

“The game of cricket is not a science, it’s an art. We’re not perfect. When we say that we want to ban that type of shot how does the umpire officiate that? It’s impossible.”

The likes of former Australia captain Ian Chappell and spin great Shane Warne have said that the switch was unfair on the bowler.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.