‘Can’t sell your son’: When Kareena stopped Saif from using Taimur’s fame

Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the past few years have been more in the news for their child Taimur and less for their work.

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly the most popular ‘starkid’ in the country with paparazzi constantly chasing him with cameras and social media platforms having his fan pages already. The kid has not even begun seeing the world and already has cameras creepily hovering over him.

The four-year-old’s photos go viral every time he steps out of his house. Given his popularity, Saif had once revealed that he had a few producers suggesting Taimur should be included in the promotions of his films.

However, Kareena Kapoor wasn’t on board with the idea. Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan in 2018, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Kareena asked Saif not to be ‘cheap’.

“Every producer I am working with has half-jokingly said, ‘Haha can we put him?’ With white in his hair (he sports salt and pepper hair in Baazaar). With Kaalakaandi, they wanted to put rubber bands. In Hunter, they want to put that Naga Sadhu wig on this poor guy,” Saif said.

“My wife says, ‘Don’t be so cheap. You can’t sell your son (Taimur)’. I am like, ‘Why not? Let’s sell him. Seriously yaar, he is anyway there on the internet. I am just using this platform to say if anybody has any good nappy ads or anything… at a very reasonable price…it’s not reasonable, it’s quite expensive actually. And, I won’t give him the money also. I’ll give him some cash for his education, I am already giving it to him. And I’ll spend the rest,” he said, adding, he’d spend the money on ‘holidays in Switzerland.’

While Taimur had the media’s attention, Saif and Kareena have chosen to keep their second son, Jeh, away from the spotlight. The couple welcomed the little one earlier this year and it wasn’t until recently that his name was revealed. While Kareena had shared pictures of the little one with Taimur, she is yet to give a good look at his face.