Capgemini invites applications from freshers

New Delhi: Capgemini, a multinational company has invited applications from freshers as it is going to conduct a recruitment drive in the month of September.

As per the information provided on the website of the company, 2021 batch engineers and MCA degree holders will be eligible for the drive. The minimum aggregate marks of candidates must be 60 percent in diploma, graduation, and post-graduation examinations. They should not have any backlog at the time of appearing for the process.

Candidates of all the branches of B.E. and B.Tech are eligible for the process. However, M.E. and M.Tech students should be from Information Technology, Information Science, and Computer Science.

Apart from it, the candidates should be ready to relocate to any Capgemini location. They should also be ready to work in shifts if required.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the company’s website (click here). Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the selection process.

There will be five stages in the assessment process

Technical assessment pseudo code MCQ-based English communication test Game-based aptitude test Behavioural competency profiling Technical and HR interview

The date for the registration of applications is September 1, 2021. The assessments will be held in the month of September.

For more details, candidates can visit the website of Capgemini (click here).