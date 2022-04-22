Capgemini off campus drive: Applications invited from engineers

New Delhi: Good news for engineers who are looking for jobs in Capgemini as the multinational company has invited applications for off campus drive.

As per the eligibility criteria specified by the company, candidates must hold any one of the following educational qualifications

BE/B.Tech (Open for all branches). ME / MTech/ MSc (Information Technology, Information Science, or Computer Science). MCA

Apart from it, the candidates must have graduated in 2019, 2020, or 2021. They must not have any backlog at the time of appearing for the off campus drive at Capgemini.

The evaluation process will consist of the following stages.

MCQ-based English communication test Game-based aptitude test Behavioural competency profiling and Interview

Applicants of Capgemini off campus drive must be ready to sign agreement

The selected candidates must be ready to relocate to any Capgemini location and work in shifts. They should also be ready to work across technology, domain, and role.

They should be open to sign Service Level Agreement at the time of joining.

As the evaluation process is virtual, candidates have to make arrangements for necessary infrastructure such as voice and video-enabled laptops or desktops and a stable internet connection.

The selected candidates will be given intense training for 8-10 weeks. The training will be focused on various technologies including Cloud Infra Services, Web Technologies, Digital Technologies, etc.

During the training, the candidates will get a salary too.

The last date for registration for Capgemini off campus drive is April 28, 2022. For registration, candidates can visit the company’s website (click here).

Capgemini

Capgemini is a Paris-based multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting company.

In various countries, more than 2.9 lakh employees are working in Capgemini. Out of them, around 125,000 are in India.

In India, its offices are located in various cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.