Capgemini off campus drive: Applications invited from freshers

New Delhi: Capgemini, a multinational company has invited applications from candidates who graduated in 2019 or 2020 for the off campus drive.

As per the details provided on the company’s website, MCA, B.E, B.Tech are eligible for the off campus drive.

Apart from them, M.E, M.Tech from Information Technology, Information Science and Computer Science branches are eligible for the drive.

The percentages of the candidates in Diploma, Graduation (aggregate of 8 semesters) and MCA (aggregate of 6 semesters), ME, MTech must be at least 50 percent.

The maximum gap allowed between X, XII, degree, and post-graduate is one year. However, there should not be any gap between diploma and degree. The candidates should have completed B.E or B.Tech in four years.

Selected candidates must be flexible to relocate to any Capgemini location. They have to sign Service Level Agreement at the time of joining.

Selection process for Capgemini off campus drive

The entire selection process which starts with a test and ends with an interview will be done in virtual mode.

There will be five stages in the assessment process of Capgemini pooled campus drive

Technical assessment pseudo code MCQ-based English communication test Game-based aptitude test Behavioural competency profiling Technical and HR interview

Test Assessment for registered students will begin on January 14, 2022, onwards. Candidates who successfully clear the first three rounds will be invited for interview.

Selected candidates will be given training of 8-10 weeks. They will earn a salary during the training period too.

The last date for the registration of applications is January 9, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the company’s website (click here)

Capgemini

Capgemini is a Paris-based multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting company.

In various countries, more than 2.9 lakh employees are working in Capgemini. Out of them, around 125,000 are in India.

In India, its offices are located in various cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune.