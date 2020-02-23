Capt Amarinder Singh gets ‘Aadarsh Mukhya Mantri’ award

A+ A-

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday was conferred with the ‘Aadarsh Mukhya Mantri’ award here at the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS) for his path-breaking initiatives to ensure good governance and holistic development of the state.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee presented the award to at the Vigyan Bhawan during the valedictory function of 10th edition of a 4-day national conclave of BCS.

The award citation reads: “Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has displayed outstanding conviction coupled with revolutionary ideas of clean governance to take Punjab on the path of development. You have constantly endeavoured to improve the social and economic status of the people through your people-centric policies.”

“You have flag shipped the farm loan waiver scheme and organic farming, which have brought in agriculture growth in the state. You channelized the energies of the youth of Punjab by curbing the drug menace. Quite aware of tumultuous relations between India and Pakistan, you used Track Two Diplomacy in the Kartarpur corridor incident in 2019.

You are an epitome of honesty, integrity and had retained your image that of credible Chief Minister, who delivers on his promises of economic growth coupled with social welfare,” the citation further adds.

The Chief Minister exhorted the youths to play a constructive role in active politics as it is their duty, as future leaders, to transform the country’s destiny.

“Since we are on the way out and you are on the way in, it is your duty to serve your country with firm commitment, sincerity, and honesty, upholding the cherished values of democracy,” he said.

He urged the students desirous of joining politics to be well-versed with the socio-economic as well as demographic conditions of their respective states. “Join politics not for glamour or power but to serve the country or your state to make it better,” he urged.

“Politics is not an easy profession. It is rather a 24X7 job as, being elected representatives, you have to solve the problems of people besides addressing their grievance,” he added.

Reiterating his commitment to completely eliminate the scourge of drugs, Captain Amarinder said that his government had successfully broken the back of the drug mafia, thereby choking the supply line.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan got this award is 2015, followed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in 2016 and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in 2017.

Odisha Chief Minister won the coveted award in 2018 and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2019 during 9th BCS.