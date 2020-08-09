Captain missed a trick: Akram on Pakistan’s defeat in Manchester

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th August 2020 12:11 pm IST
Manchester, Aug 9 : Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram feels current skipper Azhar Ali missed a trick during the team’s defeat in the first Test of the series against England at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler led the hosts to a thrilling three-wicket win over Pakistan on Saturday. Woakes joined Buttler in the middle when England were struggling at 117/5, chasing a target of 277.

The pair then smashed 139 runs for the seventh wicket and as Buttler eventually departed on 75 off 101 balls, Woakes saw them over the line and was unbeaten on 84 off 120.

Following the defeat, Akram pointed fingers at Pakistan’s strategy and said they didn’t trouble Woakes much and he took the game away from them.

“It will hurt the Pakistan team and the cricket lovers in Pakistan,” Akram was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“Winning and losing is part of cricket, but I think our captain missed a trick quite a few times in this game, as far as his leadership is concerned.

“When Woakes came in, there were no bouncers, no short deliveries, they let him settle down and runs were coming easy,” he added

“Once the partnership got going, nothing happened – the turn didn’t happen, swing didn’t happen – and Buttler and Woakes just took the game away.”

England now lead the three-Test series 1-0 and the final two matches are scheduled to be played at Ageas Bowl in Southampton from August 13 and August 21 respectively.

