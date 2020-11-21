Captains of competing teams look ahead to Bengal T20 Challenge

Kolkata, Nov 21 : Captains of the competing teams said on Saturday that they were looking forward to competing in the Bengal T20 Challenge, starting on Tuesday. They said the tournament would provide an

opportunity for players to perform and get noticed, after a long break due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Six teams will compete in the league, which will be held in a strict bio-bubble, and conclude on December 9.

“Cricket is resuming after a long time and I am thankful to CAB for his initiative that made everything possible. We all wanted an exclusive T20 tournament for our state so that the players can be ready for other major tournaments and we are very happy. We are very eager to play again,” said East Bengal skipper Arnab Nandi.

“All the players are ready and excited to get back to the field and think it’s a great opportunity for everyone,” he said.

Mohun Bagan skipper Anustup Majumder said: “We all are pretty excited to get back to cricket again after such long time. Hats off to CAB for organising such an exciting tournament amid this difficult situation, I thank them for their effort for the betterment of cricket and players.”

Tapan Memorial captain Shahbaz Ahamad, too, expressed his happiness at the opportunity that the league would provide to players. “Ahead of the domestic season this is great platform for the players to perform and open gates to greater opportunities. It will boost the players’ confidence before the season,” he said.

Kalighat Club skipper Subham Chatterjee said all his players are in good shape and ready to compete.

Town Club skipper Avijit Singh and Customs captain Sumanta Gupta also expressed happiness that the game was ready to resume after the long Covid-induced break, and thanked Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya for that.

