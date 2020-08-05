‘Caption king’ Kartik Aaryan suits up for breakfast

5th August 2020
Mumbai, Aug 5 : Actor Kartik Aaryan showed his fans what he has for breakfast, but with a twist.

Kartik took to Instagram and put up a picture where he is seen having a watermelon. He is seen all suited up and is sporting sunglasses.

“Aaj breakfast mein Sabr ka Phal (watermelon emoji) khaya Aap logon ne kya khaya (what did you have)?” he wrote.

Social media users found his caption quite funny.

Actress Sophie Choudry wrote: “Caption”, to which he replied: “You forgot king”.

A user said: “This is called amiri (richness). Breakfast bhi suit mai (Breakfast in a suit).”

Kartik quipped, in reply: “Bhade ka hai dost (It’s rented, my friend).”

A fan praised his caption, to which Kartik replied: “Oscar should start a Best Caption Category.”

Kartik has “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” coming up.

