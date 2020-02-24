Car accident at Karmanghat: 3 friends die

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Consequent on driving a car in drunken state, a serious accident took place at Karmanghat in which 3 childhood friends died on the spot whereas another friend received serious injuries.

According to details of the accident, Vinyak Malikarjun (29) is a software engineer, residing at New Saidabad Colony. He was going with three of his friends, namely, P Sainath (27), Resident of Saraswatinagar, Saidabad, Sriramnaik (28), resident of Santoshnagar and M Ramprasad Kalyan who were childhood friends. They attended a party at garamgadda and consumed liquor. They were driving the car in a drunken state coming from Sagar Ring Road to reach Saidabad. Their car lost balance and met with an accident in the wee hours yesterday. In this accident all the 3 friends died on the spot, whereas Kalyan received serious injuries. The car- i20 bearing registration number TS11 EG- 0054 got damaged seriously.

According to the report of the Saroornagar police all the 3 youth were in a drunken state and no one had used seatbelt.

With the recording of the CCTV camera, the accident came to limelight.

The local residents with the help of police, shifted the dead bodies to Osmania General Hospital, whereas Kalyan is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Saroornagar Police registered a case and started investigations on the basis of the CCTV footage.