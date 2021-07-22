Car catches fire on Hyderabad’s ORR; one injured

Hyderabad: A car caught fire while on the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on Thursday morning with the owner suffering severe burns.

The owner and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Srikanth of Timmapur, Rangareddy.

According to Telangana Today, the incident happened when the car caught fire on its way from Shamshabad towards Gachibowli.

The Indica car had almost reached the airport road stretch when the driver noticed the smoke smell and stopped the car. It then didn’t take quite long to catch fire and the flames spread quite rapidly before he could even make a move.

People passing by noticed the scenario and rushed to rescue him just in time.

Till they got him out of the burning vehicle, rescue and tender were quickly rushed to the spot, which put out the fire. The ambulance was next to arrive who took the driver to the nearest hospital.

It is still unclear to the police why the car suddenly erupted in flames.