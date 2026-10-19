Car plunges into temple pond in Maheshwaram; driver escapes

Hyderabad: A car plunged into a pond at the Shivaganga Temple in Maheshwaram on Sunday, October 18. The driver managed to escape, but the car was completely submerged.

The driver was identified as Venkat, who was driving an Innova Crysta. The vehicle went into the pond after the Bathukamma celebrations at the temple. Some witnesses expressed concern, saying the accident could have been much worse had it happened during the celebration.

A video shared on social media showed the car submerged in the pond.

A car plunged into a pond at the Shivaganga Temple in Maheshwaram on Sunday, October 18. The driver managed to escape, but the car was completely submerged.



The driver was identified as Venkat, who was driving an Innova Crysta. The vehicle was submerged in the pond following the… pic.twitter.com/Z4AAdua5HO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 19, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Maheshwaram police said, “The accident occurred at midnight, as the driver fell asleep while making a left turn.”

The pond is close to the street. The driver lost control of the car, which hit the railing before entering the pond. A crane was deployed to pull the car out of the water. No case was registered in connection with the incident.