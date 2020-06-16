Cardi B updates her enormous peacock tattoo after 10 years

Washington D.C.: American rapper Cardi B is spending her time getting tattooed.

According to Page Six, the 27-year-old singer, last month, put a post on Instagram in which she first showed off a new enormous floral tattoo that spans her entire back and down her left leg, and now she’s giving fans a peek at how she’s updating her older ink.

Cardi captioned a side-by-side image of the before-and-after of the piece that spans her right hip, butt and thigh,”So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover. This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted.”

The refreshed tattoo features brighter colours, butterflies and more florals and details.

“Did you guys know that this part of the body, the stomach, hip part, it hurts the most like it literally takes your breath away,” the rapper explained on Instagram.

Source: ANI

