CARE hospital celebrates International Women’s Day 2020

Dignitaries of the programme holding the poster of "CARE for them who care about you' as part of awareness on Saturday.

Hyderabad: CAREHospitals, Nampally, celebrated International Women’s Day 2020 on Saturday to honour women who with their acts of courage and determination, have played an important role in the upliftment of society.

On this occasion Ms.Neelam Pujitha, Addl. Dy. Commissioner of Police, SHE Teams Launched “Women’s CARE Health Checkup” package specially designed for women in the presence of key consultants and community members.

She said The International Women’s Day celebration is an opportunity for us to engage with women from all sections of the society, to help build the cause of respecting and empowering women. Through these interactions, we aim to spread the message of health, awareness and security for women and she was extremely pleased with the enthusiastic participation of staff of CARE Hospitals Nampally.

Dr.Sushma Rani, Medical Supdt. CARE Hospitals Nampally said on this occasion that The International Women’s Day celebration is an opportunity for us to engage with women from all sections of the society to help build the cause of respecting and empowering women.

Speaking on the occasion Mr.Satyam Dheeraj ( HCOO) CARE Hospitals, Nampally, said thatEducation for girls and women is the single most effective way to improve the lives of individual families as well as to bring economic development to communities worldwide.

The event was attended by Consultants, staffs, well-wishers and Hospital visitors and among others.

