Care Hospital plants trees to mark World Environment Day

CARE Hospitals, Nampally, today on the occasion of World Environment Day planted trees in City Life Park, Red hills to ensure a cleaner and better environment.

A Team of doctors and administration staff led by Col Dr. Prabhakar Senior Consultant Orthopaedics and Mr. Syed Kamran Husain (HCOO) Care Hospital Nampally planted trees as part of the World Environment Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Col Dr Prabhkar, Sr. Consultant Orthopaedics CARE Hospitals Nampally said that while the past cannot be changed the future can. “It is therefore important to ensure a clean and green environment and clean green and affordable energy should be provided to the next generation,” he said.

Mr. Syed Kamran Husain ( HCOO) CARE Hospitals, Nampally, said, “Plant a tree today; it will help us breathe tomorrow. Trees provide us with oxygen and fresh air, and planting them will ensure we have fresh air to breathe in the future” he added.

Also present on the occasion were Senior Consultants & Administrative staff of CARE Hospitals,Nampally.Dr.Nirmal Kumar,Dr.Bimal Prasad, Dr.Seema Sunil Pulla, Dr.Anand, Dr.Santosh,Dr.Navin Chand Mohd Ashfaq, Mr,Amarender Reddy, Mr.Venkata Ramana among others.