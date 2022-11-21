CARE Hospitals bags nine awards at The Economic Times Healthcare Awards 2022

Hyderabad based CARE Hospitals group, one of the largest multi-specialty hospital networks in India, was announced as the winner in nine categories at The Economic Times Healthcare Awards 2022. The ceremony took place on 17th November 2022 at Gurgaon.

The coveted awards are aimed to recognize, acknowledge, and cement the ground-breaking contributions of the leaders from each of these areas of the healthcare sector. The hospital chain was declared the winner in different categories including



Best Multi Specialty Hospital (East) – CARE Hospitals, Bhubaneswar

Best Hospital Neurology (East) – Ramkrishna CARE Hospitals, Raipur

Best Hospital Orthopaedic (East) – Ramkrishna CARE Hospitals, Raipur

Best Hospital Gastroenterology & Hepatology (East) – Ramakrishna CARE Hospitals, Raipur

Best Hospital Orthopaedic (South) – CARE Hospitals, HITEC City, Hyderabad

Best Hospital Obstetrics & Gynaecology (South) – CARE Hospitals, HITEC City, Hyderabad

Few of the doctors associated with CARE Hospitals were also recognized for their contribution to the healthcare space.



Pulmonologist of the Year (South) Dr. Akkaraju Jayachandra, Clinical Director, Head of Department, and Senior Interventional Pulmonologist, CARE Hospitals Outpatient Centre, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Oncologist of the Year (South) Dr. Satish Pawar, Senior Consultant, Head of Surgical Oncology, CARE Hospitals, HITEC City, Hyderabad

Otolaryngologist of the Year (National) – Dr. N Vishnu Swaroop Reddy, Clinical Director, Head of the Dept & Chief Consultant E.N.T and Facial Plastic Surgeon, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Jasdeep Singh, CEO, CARE Hospitals, said, “Every accomplishment is a reminder of our commitment to our patients, and providing them with the best clinical excellence, which defines our ability to make a difference. I would like to thank The Economic Times for acknowledging our expertise in nine categories. This would not have been possible without our doctors and medical team.”

“I congratulate and thank Dr. Akkaraju Jayachandra, Dr. Satish Pawar, Dr. N Vishnu Swaroop Reddy, and their team for their unparalleled commitment to patient care. This prestigious recognition will go a long way in inspiring us to deliver the finest quality care through integrated clinical practice and contribute significantly to the healthcare landscape of India.”

CARE Hospitals is dedicated to providing affordable healthcare services with its presence across non-metro cities in India. With a highly talented team of more than 1400+ doctors across the network and over 6600+ employees, the CARE Hospitals Group treats millions of patients every year.

Over the last 25 years, the group has established its dominance as a leader in Cardiac Sciences, Oncology, Neurosciences, Renal Sciences, Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, ENT, Vascular Surgery, and Integrated Organ Transplants.

The hospital has a strong legacy with many firsts to its credit including developing India’s first indigenous Coronary Stent, being the first Indian hospital to perform Heart Surgery on a Foetus, and more than 1000 stapedotomy (to treat hearing loss) done by a single surgeon, that became 2nd largest study in the world recognized by Cambridge University.

CARE Hospitals

CARE Hospitals Group is a multi-specialty healthcare provider operating 16 healthcare facilities serving 8 cities across 6 states in India. The network has its presence in Hyderabad, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur, Indore & Aurangabad.

A regional leader in South and Central India and counted among the top 5 pan-Indian hospital chains, CARE Hospitals delivers comprehensive care in over 30 clinical specialties, with over 2700 beds. Presently CARE Hospitals operates under the aegis of the Evercare Group, an impact-driven healthcare network extending its services across South Asia and Africa. For more information: www.carehospitals.com