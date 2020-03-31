Cargo flight operations for medical supplies to various parts

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Civil Aviation operated Cargo flights to carry medical supplies to Southern, eastern and north eastern regions on 30th March 2020.

Details are as below:

Lifeline 1- Air India flight A320 on its route Mumbai-New Delhi-Bengaluru-Mumbai, carried HLL consignment of 6593 kg and Nagaland ventilator masks, consignments of Kerala and Karnataka, consignment of Bipaps for Meghalaya and consignment of Ministry of Textiles for Coimbatore.

Lifelines 2– IAF flight from Hindon- Dimapur- Imphal-Guwahati carried consignments of HLL and ICMR kits for Shillong.

Private airlines such as Indigo, Spicejet and Blue Dart are also operating flights on commercial basis.

A Ministry of Civil Aviation group was formed with important Stakeholders. Hub & spoke lifeline services were started. Cargo Hubs have been created at Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata. Hubs feed to spokes at Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Aizwal, Imphal, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram.

Rathna Chotrani

