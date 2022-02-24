Carry cash, hoard ration, don’t go out: Advise to Indian students in Ukraine

In the wake of the conflict, around 242 Indian students returned to India and reached the Indira Gandhi International airport late on Tuesday night.

Published: 24th February 2022 2:28 pm IST
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Putin says the U.S. and its allies have ignored Russia's top security demands. In his first comments on the standoff with the West over Ukraine in more than a month, Putin said Tuesday that the Kremlin is still studying the U.S. and NATO's response to the Russian security demands received last week. AP/PTI

New Delhi: With Russian President Valadimir Putin on Thursday announcing military operation against Ukraine, the Indian students in Ukraine have been advised not to go out of their homes and carry cash.

An Indian student in Ukraine’s Ternopil city, Aman Gupta (name changed) told IANS: “When we woke up in the morning, we heard the sounds of sirens. The situation is not what it was before. The government has asked us not to go out from home. Some of my friend’s have booked flight. They have gone to Kiev and are returning to Ternopil as the attacks took place just three km away form Kiev airport. In view of the emerging situation, the university held online classes today.”

“Students here are in panic and parents are calling constantly. Some of my friends are at the Indian embassy after they were evacuated from the airport. My seniors and some organisations have asked us to keep cash in hand and hoard as much ration as possible,” he further said.

India has started bringing back its nationals from Ukraine and nearby areas and has pressed Boeing Dreamliner B-787 aircraft into service.

As per information, Putin has announced military action against Ukraine and has launched attack on Kiev and eastern parts of the country.

