Carry out corona prosecutions in crowded places: Delhi CP to cops

New Delhi, Oct 31 : Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday reiterated that prosecutions for violation of COVID-19 protocols should be carried out in designated markets and other crowded places in the national capital.

These should be undertaken by observing due precautions under the supervision of Inspector-rank officers in the respective police stations, Shrivastava said while holding a review meeting on crime and COVID-19 through a videoconference.

His message on strict observance of health protocols comes days ahead of Diwali, when crowds could gather in public places, including markets.

Places like Sadar Bazaar have seen large crowds in recent days, setting off alarm bells for the authorities. DCP North had visited Sadar Bazaar on foot patrol and emphasised on removal of encroachments from the area to avoid traffic jams.

Delhi recorded 5,891 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike till date. Its total caseload is now over 3.81 lakh, with 47 more fatalities that pushed its death toll to 6,470.

The Commissioner of Police also emphasised on evolving a mechanism to assess police effectiveness at the police station level on a day-to-day basis.

He said that it should be simple and comprehensive, with common and specific tasks in view of topographic and crime patterns of respective police stations.

He said that Standard Operating Procedures regarding missing children should be followed in letter and spirit and training and sensitisation of IOs regularly organised.

Emphasis was also laid on timely disposal of cybercrime-related complaints under the effective supervision of the district Cyber Cells.

Shrivastava also stressed on encouraging field formations to take maximum help of technology to reduce unnecessary physical movement and boost productivity. Finally, district police heads were called upon to connect with the public.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.