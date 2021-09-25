Carrying new Aadhaar in pocket, 12-yr-old Farid fell to bullets in Assam’s eviction drive

Hyderabad: 12-year-old Farid was shot dead by the police in the eviction drive that took place in Assam’s Darrang district. Farid was one among the many individuals accused of being an illegal immigrant encroaching on the state’s land in response to which the open firing by the police commenced.

The village of Dholpur lies on the banks of the Brahmaputra river in the Sipajhar area of Assam’s Darrang district.

The Assam police claim that the protestors launched an attack that led to the clash causing many unconfirmed deaths and injuries. Farid was identified, among the many who died, as he carried his brand new Aadhaar card in his pocket, which he picked up from the post office that morning.

The police are yet to issue a statement that names the people who died that day and acknowledge the death of a child in the violence.

The eviction drive took place even as the appeal of the villages against the eviction was upheld in the High Court.

Sharing the video, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Ashraful Hussain tweeted, “ ‘Terror Force’ of fascist, communal & bigoted Govt. shooting at its own citizens. Also, who is the person with camera? Someone from our ‘Great Media’ orgs? The appeal of these villagers, against eviction, is pending in the High Court. Couldn’t the Govt wait till court order?”

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also tweeted saying, “Assam is on state-sponsored fire. I stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the state- no children of India deserve this”.

Reports suggest that many who were being evicted and cast as illegal Bangladeshis, held valid Aadhaar cards and were enrolled in the NRC.

Moinul Haque, who was an Aadhar holder and enrolled in the NRC, was shot dead by the Assam police, equipped with firearms and protection gear, as he charged at them with a stick.

Haque was the only breadwinner in his family who left behind a wailing father, wife and two kids.

This eviction drive was the second in a span of one week after the first in the district of Darrang on Monday which led to 800 people becoming homeless, a majority of whom were Muslims.

Many religious structures (mosques) and a private institution were demolished on the same day.

The act was appreciated by the chief minister of Assam, Himant Biswa Sarma, who shared the news with a tweet complimenting the Assam police for their work.