Carrying physical copies of driving license, RC no longer mandatory

New Delhi: From now onwards, commuters no longer needed to carry physical copies of important documents such as driving license, RC, etc., provided they are present in digital form on the government-mandated apps such as Digi-Locker, m-Parivahan, etc.

These verified digital copies of the documents on the government-mandated app can be presented to traffic cop during the checking process.

Advantage of digital copies

As these documents are stored in digital form, there is no risk of documents getting misplaced or stolen.

This provision was disclosed in the recent notifications issued by Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Navigation

Apart from the provision to carry digital copies of the documents, commuters can access cellphone for navigation purpose. However, it will be the driver’s responsibility to ensure that he is not putting other commuters at risk.