Cart puller, footpath traders affected due to ‘Ek Sham Charminar Ke Naam’

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 19th October 2021 10:02 pm IST

Hyderabad: There is a widespread disquiet among the cart puller and footpath traders around Charminar in the wake of ‘Ek Sham Charminar Ke Naam’ event. 

It is said that these small traders were doing brisk business on Sundays and other holidays but due to this event, their place has been allotted to other stall owners.

These traders say that the cultural event near Charminar is a good initiative but they should also be given a chance to participate in the trading activities so that the participants of this event will draw maximum benefit by shopping for their necessities.  

The GHMC may allow the traders to participate in business activities with better stall facilities.

The traders objected to the police action as their tradingwares were removed from the CPP limits.

Many people come to Charminar on the weekends, especially on Saturdays and Sundays, for shopping clothes, jewelry, ladies cosmetics, footwear, etc.

These traders appeal to the GHMC authorities to allow them to continue their business during the cultural event days.

