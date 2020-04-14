Case against Congress leader VHR for violating lockdown

Hyderabad: A case was registered against Congress Party leader V Hanumanth Rao for violating the lockdown conditions and coming out on the road to garland the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Tank Bund.

The police in view of the COVID-19 pandemic had advised people not to come to Tank Bund on Ambedkar Jayanthi to ensure their safety and of others.

The Saifabad police registered a case against him under various Sections of IPC and other laws.

