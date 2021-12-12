Case booked against AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Khan for slapping a man

Hyderabad: The Hussaini Alam police on Sunday registered a case against the AIMIM legislator Mumtaz Ahmed Khan for allegedly slapping a man.

Acting on the complaint filed by the Ghulam Ghouse Jeelani a resident of Panch Mohalla at old city alleging assault by the local MLA for not wishing, a case under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been booked against Khan.

“After issuing a FIR we have taken up investigation against the MLA and evidence is being collected” said G. Naresh Kumar,Inspector Hussainialam police station.

The man had lodged a complaint with the police alleging while he was sitting near his house at the Charminar bus stand on Saturday night, AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Khan came with his personal security officer (PSO) and slapped him 10-15 times just for the reason that he did not wish him (Salam).