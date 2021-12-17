Case filed against Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law

Kolkata: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding CBI inquiry into the source of income of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law Kajari Banerjee has been filed at the Calcutta High Court. The case is likely to be heard soon.

The PIL was filed following the declaration by Kajari Banerjee that shows she and her husband — Samir Banerjee, have a cumulative property worth nearly Rs 5 crore.

Kajari Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress candidate for ward number 73 in her affidavit, announced she has a moveable property worth more than Rs 2.45 crore and an unmoveable property worth Rs 1.5 crore.

On the other hand, the chief minister’s brother Samir Banerjee has moveable property worth nearly Rs 29 lakh and unmoveable property worth Rs 70 lakh which cumulatively is around Rs 5 crore.

Giving a detail of the property, Kajari Banerjee in her affidavit mentioned that she is the owner of nine plots of land including plots in Birbhum, Kolkata and even at Puri and Talcher in Odisha.

Not only Kajari, even her husband owns five properties including one residential building in Kalighat. She also has gold ornaments of around 400 grams worth nearly Rs 20 lakh.

Both 53-year-old Kajari and her husband who has declared themselves as social workers have an annual income of Rs 25.7 lakh and Rs 17.8 lakh, respectively.

Interestingly enough, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s net worth assets have gone down in the last 5 years. In her self-sworn affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India, Mamata declared that her net worth is Rs 16.72 lakh which is 48 per cent less compared to her 2016 assets. The 66-year-old leader’s total movable assets were worth Rs 30.45 lakh before the assembly election in 2016.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who contested from Nandigram assembly constituency in Purba Medinipur district, does not own any vehicle or property. Her income for the year 2019-20 was Rs 10,34,370.