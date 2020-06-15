Case filed against Mayor for allegedly attempting to grab land

Hyderabad: Case has been registered against Mayor of Hyderabad, Bonthu Rammohan for allegedly grabbing land worth Rs. 100 crore in the area which falls under the jurisdiction of Narsingi Police Station.

Case in High Court

The case that was filed on 9th June claimed that Mayor had gone against the High Court’s direction and grabbed land belonging to NRI.

Based on Western Meadows’ complaint, Narsingi Police registered a case against the Mayor.

Construction activities

The complaints claim that as the case is under hearing in court, the mayor cannot conduct any construction activities on the land.

They also alleged that landgrabbers not only attempted to enter the property but also destroyed CCTV installed on the site.

However, Mayor dismissed the allegations and said that he had bought the property.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Office sought details in the matter.

Source: Siasat News

