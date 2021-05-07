Case filed against newly-wed Sugandha Mishra

Mumbai: Comedian Sugandha Mishra, who recently tied knot with Sanket Bhosale, landed in legal trouble after a case was registered against her for allegedly flouting COVID-19 rules. The wedding ceremony took place on April 26 in Punjab.

Sugandha Mishra hails from Jalandhar and the resort where the marriage function was held is located on Phagwara – Jalandhar National Highway.

According to reports, case was filed on Wednesday night against her, the bridegroom’s side, the owner of the resort and participants of the marriage after a video went viral showing a large gathering of people at the wedding in violation of COVID-19 norms.

Punjab government has restricted number of 10 persons for marriage functions and this restriction was in place when Sughandha Mishra’s wedding was held.

The case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

No arrest has yet been made and the investigation is going on, reports said.

Speaking to SpotBoyE, Sugandha had said that she would invite only selected guests to her wedding due to the COVID-19 crisis. She also said that her close family members and friends who attended the wedding had got their Rapid Antigen Test done before entering the venue, given the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Both Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale were part of The Kapil Sharma Show.