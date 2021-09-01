Case filed against Payal Rohatgi for using defamatory words against Mahatma Gandhi & others

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi, who often makes headlines with her statements and social media posts, has found herself in legal trouble again. A case has been registered against the actress in Pune for an alleged defamatory video on social media platforms about Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, reports said.

A tweet by news agency ANI read, “A case has been registered against actress Payal Rohatgi (in file pic) in Pune for allegedly using objectionable words against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi & Rajiv Gandhi in a video shared on social media, under sections 153 (a), 500, 505(2) and 34 of IPC.”

A case has been registered against actress Payal Rohatgi (in file pic) in Pune for allegedly using objectionable words against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi & Rajiv Gandhi in a video shared on social media, under sections 153 (a), 500, 505(2) and 34 of IPC pic.twitter.com/6PICoD2sNm — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

According to the Times Of India report, the complaint against the actress was filed at Shivaji Nagar police station by Pune District Congress general secretary Sangeeta Tiwari.

More details about the case are awaited.

This is not the first time that Payal Rohatgi had hit headlines. Last year too she was in the news as she was detained by Rajasthan police for her social media video, wherein she allegedly made defamatory comments on former Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, his father Motilal Nehru, and the entire Nehru family.

Earlier this year too, Payal was arrested from her residence in Ahmedabad by the police after she was booked for allegedly using derogatory language against the society’s chairman and other residents.