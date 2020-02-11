Case filed against three Kolkata cops for custodial death

A+ A-

Kolkata: A case was filed against three police personnel, including two Sub-Inspectors, on Tuesday in connection with the death of a businessman during interrogation over an incident of theft in a north Kolkata police station, amid allegations that he was subjected to torture and administered electric shocks.

Claiming victim Rajkumar Shaw was their supporter, BJP workers, led by the party’s state General Secretary Raju Banerjee, staged a demonstration and besieged Sinthee police station condemning the police and demanded exemplary punishment of the culprits.

Police arrested a number of BJP activists.

The matter reached the Calcutta High Court after a petition was filed before the division bench of Chief Justice T.B.N. Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee pressing for a CBI probe.

Representing the West Bengal government, Additional Advocate General Abhratosh Majumder told the bench that a specific probe has been started.

There were reports that the charges against the police personnel included culpable homicide not amounting to murder, but there was no official confirmation.

The bench directed the government to file an action taken report as also the post- mortem report on February 25, the next date of hearing. Copies of the reports would also have to be sent to the National Human Rights Commission.

A departmental probe was also on against the three police personnel, who have been relieved of duty.

Shaw, 53, was called to the Sinthee police station for interrogation on Monday morning related to a case of theft of plumbing equipment in which a woman was detained.

The police alleged that the stolen materials were sold off to Shaw.

In the evening the police informed Shaw’s family members that he has fallen ill. Shaw was taken to the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The angry family members of the deceased then ransacked the police station. The BJP workers also rushed in. A clash ensued when Trinamool Congress workers also arrived at the spot. However, normalcy was restored within some time on Monday night.