Case registered against 21 persons including Akhilesh in Moradabad journalists ‘assault’ case

Moradabad, March 13 : | A case has been registered against 21 SP workers including Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly assaulting mediapersons in Moradabad.

Meanwhile, another case has been registered against two journalists on a complaint by SP District President Jai Veer Singh Yadav.

The first case has been registered against the SP chief and 20 others at Paakbada Police Station in Moradabad on a complaint filed by Awadhesh Parashar, national president of the Indian Press Aliveness Association. The complainant alleges that during a press conference held on behalf of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on March 11, some journalists asked personal questions that made Yadav livid.

An angry Yadav allegedly asked his security personnel and SP workers to thrash the journalists. During the ‘attack’ a number of journalists suffered injuries, some of them serious injuries.

Meanwhile, a case has also been registered against mediapersons Fareed Shamsi and Ubaidur Rehman on a complaint filed by SP district head Jaiveer Singh Yadav. In the complaint, Yadav alleged that two persons who said they were journalists tried to break into the security cordon of the former chief minister when they were prevented by security guards.

— IANS

vkt/ash