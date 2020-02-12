Case registered against Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Upon a local court’s orders, the Punjautta police registered a case against the Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society’s Zafar Javed and 13 others.

Based on a petition started by Shafia Sakina, the great-granddaughter of Hyderabad’s seventh and last Nizam, the case was registered against the society’s Secretary and 12 others under Sections 120-B, 406, 407, 417, 418, 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 156 (3) of the CrPC.

As per the petitioner, Nizam VII created several trusts for the benefit of his immediate and extended family. One such entity, the Moazzam Jah Trust was created on October 8, 1949, along with a supplemental trust deed on January 8, 1950, for the benefit of her Grandfather Moazzam Jah during his lifetime, TOI reports.

The property is Shaikpet village which is now located on Road No. 3, Banjara Hills, which was purchased and developed by the trust as the residence of Moazzam Jah.

“According to the petitioner, the trustees colluded with the Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society management with the fraudulent and dishonest intention sought to dispose of the property by creating a forged agreement of sale,” said Punjagutta Inspector M. Niranjan Reddy.