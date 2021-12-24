Case registered against Wasim Rizvi, others over Haridwar speech

Photo of ANI ANI|   Updated: 24th December 2021 2:17 pm IST
Wasim Rizvi converts to Hinduism in presence of Yati Narsinghanand (Image: Twitter/prem_ssingh)

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Police on Thursday registered a case against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and others over his “hate speech” at an event.

Uttarakhand Police in a tweet today said, “Taking cognizance of the video that is going viral on social media for spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, a case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A IPC in Kotwali, Haridwar and legal proceedings are in progress.”

Also Read
Hindutva leaders call for Muslim genocide at Haridwar hate conclave

After he was “expelled” from Islam, former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairperson Wasim Rizvi on December 6 converted to Hinduism. Speaking to ANI, Rizvi had said, “I was expelled from Islam. After that, it is my choice to practise and preach the religion of my choice.”

MS Education Academy

Earlier he had said, “Today, I chose to convert to Hinduism. Sanatan dharma is the first dharma of the world. I respect Sanatana dharma. It is full of believing in humanity.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button