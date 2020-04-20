Cases against journalists, TUWJ submits representation to DGP

Hyderabad: A delegation of Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) today submitted a representation to the DGP of the state M. Mahender Reddy and urged him to withdraw the illegal criminal cases filed against the reporters of two news channels by Neredmet for telecasting corona related news. The union said later said that the DGP reacted positively to their plea and assured them of doing justice to the reporters.

The state general secretary of the union K. Virahat Ali brought the problems being faced by the journalists in various districts of the state from police and urged him to take steps to prevent the repetition of such incidents. Responding on the issue, the DGP also assured the delegation that he would take steps to prevent such problems in future.

The Deputy General Secretary of the union Vishnu Das, Srikanth, HUJ secretary Siva Sankar Gouf and Vice President Akula Shyam and others were also present in the delegation.

