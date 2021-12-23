Cases against political rivals, critics of Modi govt surge since 2014?

New Delhi: An analysis has found that after BJP-led government came to power in center in 2014, the cases against political rivals and critics of central government increased drastically.

The analysis which was conducted by NDTV revealed that since 2014, 570 persons who are either political rivals or critics of BJP government have been targeted by the central agencies. Even their family members have been targeted, it added.

These 570 persons not only include opposition politicians but also activists, lawyers, journalists, individuals related to film fraternity. Actions are even taken against government officials who questioned govt’s policies.

On the other hand, only 39 persons who are associated with either BJP or its allies have faced the central agencies’ action.

Congress remains main target

Out of 257 opposition leaders who were targeted, 75 belong to Congress, 36 to TMC and 18 to AAP.

Following is the list of number of leaders who faced central agencies in the past seven years.

Party Number of leaders who faced central agencies Congress 75 TMC 36 AAP 18 NC 14 PDP 12 TDP 12 DMK 11 NCP 8 RJD 8 BJD 7 BSP 7 JD(S) 6 Shiv Sena 6 SP 6 IND 4 YSRCP 4 Peoples Conference 3 CPIM 3 AIADMK 3 IUML 3 SAD 2 JD(U) 2 AMMK 1 AISMK 1 JKPM 1 Reg JK party 1 Raijor Dal 1 Jana Sena 1 Swaraj India 1

From film fraternity, personalities like actress Tapsee Pannu, director Anurag Kashyap were targeted.

Apart from activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, many media houses and journalists have faced the action for questioning government, the analysis found.

It is worth mentioning that in UPA-II rule, only 85 persons who were against the government policies were targeted. In UPA-II rule, even 27 persons belonging to either Congress or its allies have faced central agencies.

These numbers raise questions over union government’s claims that the central agencies’ actions are non-political in nature.

Actions ahead of elections

There are instances where central authorities have taken action against opposition parties ahead of elections.

Recently, aids of former UP chief minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have faced the raids by tax authorities.

In a similar manner, central agencies have taken actions against TMC and DMK leaders ahead of the elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu earlier this year.