‘Cases against Tablighi, what about Namaste Trump?’: Yashwant

New Delhi: Yashwant Sinha raises genuine questions over the Namaste Trump event as a huge number of coronavirus cases were reported in the Ahmedabad City of Gujarat State.
Supporting cases against Tablighi Jamaat, he questioned, “what about those who organized the Namaste Trump event in Ahmadabad”.
Soon after he expressed his view, many netizens started reacting. Following are some of the reactions of Twitterati
Namaste Trump
It may be mentioned that the event was held in Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad on 24th February 2020. In the event, over one lakh people attended. Many foreign dignitaries also took part in it.
After the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, fingers are being raised at the event.
The Congress Party also alleged that the country is paying the price for the February 24 event.
It had tweeted, “Due to Namaste Trump Publicity programm Ahmedabad has become hotspot in the state, 73 percent death is in Ahmedabad,” the Congress tweeted on Thursday.
“Because of the programme, not only Gujarat but whole nation is paying the price,” added Congress.
Coronavirus cases in India
India on Friday not only recorded its largest jump in new cases as it added 7,466 new COVID patients in 24 hours, emerging as the ninth worst-hit country in the world by pandemic, but it also surpassed China’s toll of 4,638 so far as it recorded 4,706 deaths.
Delhi and Tamil Nadu showed jump of around 1,000 cases as Maharashtra continued to contribute a lion’s share, it was still the worst hit state that reported 59,546 cases so far. Tamil Nadu now has 19,372 and Delhi 16,281 cases.
Gujarat reported 15,562 cases, Rajasthan 8,067, Madhya Pradesh 7,453 and Uttar Pradesh 7,170.
Kerala which had almost flatten the curve, is witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, there are now 1,088.
Number of cases have spiked in the North East, with Assam having 856 cases.
Other States and UTs have also reported steady increase and West Bengal now has 4,536 cases, Telangana (2,256), Punjab (2,158), Jammu and Kashmir (2,036), Bihar (3,296) and Andhra Pradesh(3,251).
