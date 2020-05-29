‘Cases against Tablighi, what about Namaste Trump?’: Yashwant

New Delhi: Yashwant Sinha raises genuine questions over the Namaste Trump event as a huge number of coronavirus cases were reported in the Ahmedabad City of Gujarat State.

Supporting cases against Tablighi Jamaat, he questioned, “what about those who organized the Namaste Trump event in Ahmadabad”.

Case after case against Tablighi Jamaat for spreading Covid and perhaps rightly so. But what about those who organized the Namaste Trump event in Ahmadabad and spread Covid there? — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 28, 2020

Soon after he expressed his view, many netizens started reacting. Following are some of the reactions of Twitterati

When you test then you get the results, when South Korea was practicing social distancing you were organizing a Mela, and when you didn’t know what to do, say youe maan ki baat with 4 hrs notice leaving crores of Migrants to die — Satish Rai (@raiksatish) May 28, 2020

By alleging the TJ’s BJP thought they could cover up the undoing of Modi’s showmanship mania. — Anil Chandy (@ChandyAnil) May 28, 2020

Bjp-rss-media is doing so with full support of Tablighi jamat. BJP govt was in touch with them all the time. It is a well planned political strategy.

Arrests & media outrage is only eye wash. In the end, not a single person will b convicted.

They r hand in glove with each other — Alka Jacob (@AlkaJacob) May 28, 2020

Namaste trump was welcoming the pandemic with trumpet ….. — Sudhagar R (@SudhagarR18) May 28, 2020

Namaste Trump

It may be mentioned that the event was held in Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad on 24th February 2020. In the event, over one lakh people attended. Many foreign dignitaries also took part in it.

After the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, fingers are being raised at the event.

The Congress Party also alleged that the country is paying the price for the February 24 event.

It had tweeted, “Due to Namaste Trump Publicity programm Ahmedabad has become hotspot in the state, 73 percent death is in Ahmedabad,” the Congress tweeted on Thursday.

“Because of the programme, not only Gujarat but whole nation is paying the price,” added Congress.

Coronavirus cases in India

India on Friday not only recorded its largest jump in new cases as it added 7,466 new COVID patients in 24 hours, emerging as the ninth worst-hit country in the world by pandemic, but it also surpassed China’s toll of 4,638 so far as it recorded 4,706 deaths.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu showed jump of around 1,000 cases as Maharashtra continued to contribute a lion’s share, it was still the worst hit state that reported 59,546 cases so far. Tamil Nadu now has 19,372 and Delhi 16,281 cases.

Gujarat reported 15,562 cases, Rajasthan 8,067, Madhya Pradesh 7,453 and Uttar Pradesh 7,170.

Kerala which had almost flatten the curve, is witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, there are now 1,088.

Number of cases have spiked in the North East, with Assam having 856 cases.

Other States and UTs have also reported steady increase and West Bengal now has 4,536 cases, Telangana (2,256), Punjab (2,158), Jammu and Kashmir (2,036), Bihar (3,296) and Andhra Pradesh(3,251).

Source: With inputs from IANS

