Cases on surge in rural Telangana, migrants return back to the city

Hyderabad: The Telangana medical and health department indicate that there has been more or less a consistent fall in the number of positive cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits in the month of August.

They are 3000 cases on daily bases shows the daily data realized by the government of Telangana.

Not just the Greater Hyderabad limits but also the district are reporting spike in numbers. The director of state medical and health G Srinivasa Rao said that they are have been a steady increase in cases in district in May compared to that of April and May.

There is an increase in the number of positive cases in the districts surrounding Hyderabad like Medchal and Ranga Reddy, and also other parts of Telangana.

The officials suspect that the increase in the number of cases in the rural areas could be due to migration of workers from Hyderabad back to their rural areas in the last few weeks.

Migrants are returning back to the city

Not just in Hyderabad but also in other cities it was noted that migrants are returning back to the city in search of livelihood. The reason behind is said to be scarcity of money and livelihood. Speaking to a few of them it was known how with no work from almost five months now ended many of the migrants in debts.

These migrants are seen working at spots like hotels, construction sites, and also begging.