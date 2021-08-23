Cash for vote scam: SC hears Revanth Reddy’s petition

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 23rd August 2021 8:56 pm IST
Supreme Court of India

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court of India today heard the sensational cash for vote scam Case. The main accused in the case TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah filed petitions Before the SC.

While Revanth filed the petition stating that the prevention of corruption Act would not apply to his Case, Veeraiah urged the court to remove his name from the case .

However a division bench comprising Justice Vineeth Saran and Justice Dinesh Maheswari told the petitioners they would hear the case on Wednesday again and adjourned it. Sandra approached the SC after the Telangana High Court dismissed his petition filed before it with the same plea.

