Cash strapped man abandons dead mother on footpath

Hyderabad: A man left the body of his mother on the footpath at Banjara Hills as he was left with no money to hold the last rites of his dead mother.

The woman identified as Bhagirathi (75) is a native of Varni mandal of Nizamabad district.

After the locals informed police, it reached the spot. Where the body of the women was laid in a gunny bag, later it was sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

The lasy supoosdely has two sons and a daughter. The woman used to stay with her elder son in Nizamabad who is a daily wage laborer. However, she had come to visit in younger son in Hyderabad who works as a watchman, reported the police.

The women died on Saturday after prolonged weakness and fever. After which, Ramesh(son) had left the mothers body on the road as he had no money to perform her final rites nor could he take her to the village. He also claimed that he will not be allowed to take the body to his native place suspecting of coronavirus infection.