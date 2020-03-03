‘Cash for Vote’ case: Revanth appears before ACB Court

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Congress Party MP A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday appeared before a city based ACB court for the hearing of the “cash for vote” case filed against him by the officials of the agency. The sensational case had rattled the entire state in the year 2015.

Barring the national president of the main Opposition party Telugu Desam from AP Nara Chandrababu Naidu, all the accused in the case appeared before the court.

The court later adjourned the case to March 17, 2020. Revanth Reddy was caught redhanded while offering Rs 50 lakh to the nominated MLC of the state assembly Stephenson by the ACB.