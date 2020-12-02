Cashed in on Warner’s absence: Shardul Thakur

Canberra, Dec 2 : India cashed in on David Warner’s absence and ensured that the Aussies did not get off to a solid start in chase of a 303-run target.

Australia failed to get a century partnership for the first time in the ODI series, after their openers reached the mark in the first two matches with David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch pummelling Indian bowlers.

However, with Warner out injured, the Aussies sent in Marnus Labuschagne to face the new ball with Finch.

The partnership did not last long with Labuschagne getting bowled in the sixth over with the score on just 25 The Australians also lost Steve Smith before they could reach 100. The centurion from the last two games fell for seven with the total on 56.

India pace bowler Shardul Thakur admitted that Warner’s absence gave them a psychological edge.

“To be honest, with Warner not playing, it was a good opportunity to put them on the backfoot early on and get the momentum going into the T20 series,” said Thakur.

Warner, who made two half-centuries in the two games, and Finch had put on 156 in the first match and 142 in the second for the opening wicket as Australia rattled off record totals against India.

