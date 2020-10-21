Cast of ‘A Suitable Boy’ had intensive dance training for the show

Mumbai, Oct 20 : The Mira Nair web series, A Suitable Boy, launches in India on October 23, and choregrapher Rajeswari Vaidyanathan opened up on directing the dance sequences of the show, which is set in a newly independent, post-Partition India.

Vaidyanathan incorporated Indian as well as western dance forms, and the huge cast went through extensive training to get their steps right.

“From Latin Ballroom to Jive and Samba, the training for ‘A Suitable Boy’ was super intensive, but all the actors put their best foot forward to look their part,” Vaidyanathan recalled.

She shared that the series offers up an array of Indian and Western dance forms like ChaCha, Merengue, Samba, Kathak and Tango. Each of these styles requires heavy training, perfection and finesse. The story demanded the depiction of these dance forms and the actors performed them with ease and flare.

Set in 1951, “A Suitable Boy” is adapted from author Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name.

The show features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor, Tanya Maniktala, Vivaan Shah, Shahana Goswami, Namit Das, and Randeep Hooda among others.

“A Suitable Boy” will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.