CAT reserves order on IPS officer’s suspension

Posted by SM Bilal Published: March 06, 2020, 7:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has reserved its order on the petition filed by senior IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh AB Venkateswara Rao challenging his suspension by the AP government, vide GO 18 dated Feb 8 this year.

During the course of arguments, while Venkateswara Rao alleged that he was suspended without giving any notice and without intimation to the Union Home Ministry by the State government, the AP government told the CAT that it had followed due process of law before the suspension of the IPS officer

