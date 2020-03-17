CAT supports AP Govt’s Order Suspending Senior IPS officer

New Delhi: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday fully supported the action of Andhra Pradesh Government in suspending the senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, the then Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), on February 8 this year. The Cat dismissed a petition filed by Venkateshwar Rao challenging his suspension by the government.

Venkateswara Rao, who was suspended for violating the Code of Conduct by the AP government, this year, had filed the petition challenging the suspension as illegal. However, the CAT dismissed his petition and declined to set aside the state government’s order suspending the Director General of Police-rank officer. The tribunal, which had reserved its order on Rao’s petition on March 7, pronounced it today.

The Union Home Ministry had also earlier supported the AP government’s decision in suspending the senior IPS officer who is said to be close to the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Venkateshwar Rao was suspended by the state government under Rule 3(1) of All India Services Act, which states that every member of the Service shall at all times maintain absolute protocol systems.

In it’s suspension order, the AP Government had mentioned that AB Venkateswara Rao who was then the Additional Director General of Police, was suspended for allegedly defrauding during the purchase of security equipment. It is alleged that he colluded with a foreign defence manufacturing company in deals worth Rs 25.50 crore and the Home Ministry believes that he was behind this deal which was done under the garb of modernisation of the police department.

The CAT’s order now makes the way clear for the ACB to probe into the alleged corruption charges and is disproportionate assets cases.