Cattle smuggling scam: Two firms with Anubrata Mandal’s daughter as director under CBI lens

Kolkata: Two companies with Anubrata Mandal’s daughter, Sukanya Mandal as the directors are currently under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths probing the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

On cross-checking with the Registrar of the Companies (ROC), under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the CBI sleuths have got the names of these companies, both have the common two directors namely Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Anubrata Mandal.

These two companies are ANM Agrochem Foods Private Limited and Neer Developer Private Limited. CBI sources said that the first abbreviation of ANM Agrochem Foods Private Limited is quite significant as it contains the first two letters (A & N) and then letter (M) of Anubrata Mandal’s name.

As per records of the ROC, ANM Agrochem is a private limited company incorporated on September 17, 2011 and is registered at Kolkata. Its authorized share capital is Rs 10 lakh and its paid-up capital is Rs 1 lakh. Its corporate identification number (CIN) U74999WB2011PTC167753 and its registration number is 167753. Its email address is bolpuroffice2001@gmail.com and its registered address is Kalikapur Haradhan Mondal Road, Bolpur, Birbhum- West Bengal — 731204.

The name of the second company that has come under the scanner of CBI is Neer Developer Private Limited, which is a private limited company incorporated on January 30, 2006. Its authorized share capital is Rs 15 lakh and its paid-up capital is Rs 7.79 lakh. As per ROC records, Neer Developer is involved in real estate activities with own or leased property like buying, selling, renting and operating of self-owned or leased real estate such as apartment building and dwellings, non-residential buildings, developing and subdividing real estate into lots. Its CIN is U70109WB2006PTC107619 and its registration number is 107619. The registered address of the company is the same as ANM Agrochem.

CBI sources said that besides these two companies, the different bank accounts of Sukanya Mondal, either individually held by her or held jointly with her father or other family members are also under the scanner of the CBI sleuths. In the recent supplementary chargesheet, CBI has mentioned 45 properties, some of which are individually owned by Anubrata Mandal and some jointly with his bodyguard Sehgal Hossain, who is in custody now.