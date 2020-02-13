menu
search
13 Feb 2020, Thu Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments
Home / News / India /

Caught on camera: Etah woman held for harassing mother-in-law

Posted by Qayam Published: February 13, 2020, 10:36 am IST
Caught on camera: Etah woman held for harassing mother-in-law

Etah: A woman from Etah was arrested for allegedly harassing her mother in law, police said.

The incident came to light after a video of the same went viral on social media.

“We saw the video and later arrested the woman. She has been arrested under the Senior Citizens Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, Superintendent of police, Etah.

The accused can be seen pushing the 80-year-old woman on the floor and also splashing water on her face in the chilly morning.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved