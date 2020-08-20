Caught in flood, 50-year-old auto driver drowns to death

Hyderabad: Many parts of Telangana experienced extremely heavy rainfall for almost a week and still continue.

Karimnagar, Siddipet, Rural and Urban Warangal districts have registered over 20 cms of rainfall. In parts of these districts, rainwater is still running on the road and streets like in canals.

Warangal is one of the worst-hit cities in the state and has been inundated and a chunk of the national highway washed away, making it difficult for people to move to safety.

Despite several rescue operation an auto driver has been flooded and dies. The auto driver was on his way back home after riding hid passengers to their location. The 50-year-old man was a resident of the Inavolu district. When the downpour reduced, the locals had spotted his body stuck in the branches of a tree, while his auto was laid far away. The body was taken for postmortem and was declared dead.

Moreover, the Hanumakonda town and adjoining areas have also turned into lakes as the municipal authorities failed to clear stormwater drains, locals said.

Meanwhile, Hussain Sagar Lake, around which Hyderabad is built, is also full and the district administration is trying to let out extra water. Over 600 buildings have been declared vulnerable.