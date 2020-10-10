Caught in maze of allegations, Kerala CPI-M blames it on media corporatisation

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 : The Pinarayi Vijayan led CPI-M government in Kerala, currently boxed in by serious allegations, on Friday slammed the media for attacking the party and the government.

Speaking to the media soon after chairing the state secretariat meeting, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said there is a concerted attempt by a section of the media to portray the CPI-M, the Left government and their leaders in poor light.

“In this attempt, all the good work and the development agenda for the state rolled out by our government is being sidelined. The present media is in the hands of the corporates and that’s why we do not have any media discussions on the Farm Bills and the new Labour rules because the corporates are not interested. The biggest stumbling block for the corporates is we Communists and hence we are being targeted and that’s what’s happening here,” said Balakrishnan.

Ever since the now controversial gold smuggling case and the allegations in Vijayan’s pet project Life Mission surfaced, the media has been going hammer and tongs at the Left government for shielding the corrupt.

“Just look into what’s happening here for the past three months, the media is looking into only a few topics. Not a word has been said about the 100 day programme of the Left government, where in 40 days 40 programmes have been either launched or inaugurated. So our party has decided to see that the real truth is brought out because the corporatized media is a threat to democracy. We request the media to introspect,” added Balakrishnan.

One of those being allegedly targeted is the younger son of Balakrishnan, Bineesh Kodiyeri who by now has been questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate officials — once at Kochi and the second time in Bengaluru. They have also asked the revenue department to give a list of the properties he owns and that his properties should not be sold without their knowledge.

Source: IANS

