CBI acting chief, officers take Covid-19 vaccine shots

By IANS|   Published: 8th March 2021 8:37 pm IST

New Delhi, March 8 : Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) acting Director Praveen Sinha was among those of the agency’s officers and staff, to receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

According to the CBI officials, the process of inoculating CBI’s officers and staffs started in pursuant to the communication received from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A CBI spokesperson said that Sinha along with several senior officers and others took the vaccine dose on the first day of the process.

The official said that the immunisation will be conducted in different days.

He said that the CBI officials across the country have been advised to get the anti-coronavirus vaccine, in co-ordination with the local authorities.

The country’s premiere investigation agency has been probing several cases of corruption even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 8th March 2021 8:37 pm IST
Back to top button