CBI acting chief, officers take Covid-19 vaccine shots

New Delhi, March 8 : Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) acting Director Praveen Sinha was among those of the agency’s officers and staff, to receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

According to the CBI officials, the process of inoculating CBI’s officers and staffs started in pursuant to the communication received from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A CBI spokesperson said that Sinha along with several senior officers and others took the vaccine dose on the first day of the process.

The official said that the immunisation will be conducted in different days.

He said that the CBI officials across the country have been advised to get the anti-coronavirus vaccine, in co-ordination with the local authorities.

The country’s premiere investigation agency has been probing several cases of corruption even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

